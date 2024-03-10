Thompson scored a power-play goal and also beat Stuart Skinner in the shootout during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

With the Sabres down 2-0 in the first period, Thompson banged home a rebound while sliding on one knee to get his team on the board. The 26-year-old, who'd missed Buffalo's last game with a minor upper-body injury, still hasn't found the form that saw him produce 47 goals and 94 points last season, but he has been making a contribution of late with four goals and seven points over his last 11 contests.