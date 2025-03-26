Thompson scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Senators.

The 27-year-old converted a Zach Benson feed from behind the net early in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Thompson snapped a brief five-goal drought with the tally, and on the season he's up to 35 goals in 64 appearances, the third time in his career he's reached the 35-goal plateau. Buffalo has 12 more games left on its schedule, giving Thompson time to produce his second 40-goal campaign.