Thompson (upper body) is practicing in full gear Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Thompson skated on his own before practice Thursday, so this is a big step towards him playing Saturday versus Calgary. Thompson has 34 goals and 34 assists in 50 games this season, tying his career high set last season in 78 contests.
