Thompson (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Thompson scored a goal on four shots in 13:14 of ice time in Friday's win over the Devils. He left the game but was able to return, though it seems like the injury is lingering. The 25-year-old is up to 44 goals and 89 points through 71 games. Thompson will likely be considered a game-time call Saturday unless there's another update before the game.