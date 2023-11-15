Thompson (lower body) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
Thompson got tangled up and crashed into the boards. He was able to get off the ice but was in visible pain. If he doesn't return to Tuesday's contest, he'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's contest in Winnipeg, which begins a three-game road trip for the Sabres.
