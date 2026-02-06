Sabres' Tage Thompson: Reaches 30-goal mark
Thompson scored a power-play goal on seven shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Thompson has racked up 10 goals and 12 assists over 18 contests since the start of January. That's a lot of momentum he'll be carrying over to Italy, where he'll suit up for Team USA in the Olympics. He's reached the 30-goal mark in four of the last five NHL campaigns, and he's at 59 points (17 on the power play), 204 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances for the Sabres this season.
