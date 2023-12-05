Thompson (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Detroit.

It was initially believed that Thompson was trending toward a return for Thursday's contest against Boston, but he declared himself good to go following Tuesday's morning skate. He has produced six goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net and 10 blocked shots through 16 appearances this season. Thompson, who missed the past nine games, is projected to play on the top line and first power-play unit in his return.