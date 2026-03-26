Thompson notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Thompson had gone seven games without a helper, and he had just two goals in that span. He set up Jason Zucker twice in Wednesday's contest, helping the Sabres add one standings point to their total for the year. Thompson has been a big part of the team's success with 36 goals, 38 helpers, 22 power-play points, 242 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating over 72 appearances in a top-line role.