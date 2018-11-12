Sabres' Tage Thompson: Released from press box
Thompson got into the lineup for Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Thompson had been a healthy scratch in the previous four games, and has only played in 10 contests thus far. He was the odd man out when Johan Larsson returned from injury, and has had a tough time staying in the lineup since. Thompson played less than 10 minutes in his last two games, and will need to quickly show he deserves it, otherwise it could be back to the press box for him.
