Thompson (lower body) returned to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins at the start of the second period, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was initially labeled questionable to return to the contest. Assuming he doesn't aggravate the injury, the 26-year-old should be good to handle his usual top-line role.
