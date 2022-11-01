Thompson scored three goals on nine shots and added three assists in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Alex Nedeljkovic and the Red Wings' defensemen will be seeing Thompson in their nightmares for a while after this scoring explosion. With the effort, he doubled his point total for the season -- he now has six goals and six helpers through nine contests. The center has added 39 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating. His slow start was a cause for concern, but it's firmly behind him since he's earned nine points in his last two games.