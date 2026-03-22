Thompson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

This was Thompson's second game in a row with a goal after he went five contests without one. He tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with this tally. For the season, the 28-year-old center is up to 36 goals, 72 points (20 on the power play), 239 shots on net, 73 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 70 appearances.