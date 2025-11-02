Thompson tallied a goal, put four shots on net and blocked two attempts in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Thompson worked his way back into the goal column with a swift response to Aliaksei Protas' tally in the first period to bring the Sabres back within one score. With the goal, Thompson has four twine finders in his last five games and is up to 10 points through 12 appearances this season. He's also fired 54 shots on net, which is one attempt less than the league leader, Nathan MacKinnon. According to NHL Edge stats, Thompson ranks in the 97th percentile for average shot speed, making him a threat to score from anywhere in the offensive zone. If he can continue to ramp up his play, Thompson could be in business for the third 40-plus goal season of his career.