Thompson recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Thompson was involved in both of the Sabres' third-period goals, setting up Alex Tuch's strike and later finding the twine with a snap shot past Pyotr Kochetkov at the 6:49 mark. Even though those two goals weren't enough to mount a late comeback, at least they allowed Thompson to snap a brief two-game pointless skid. The 28-year-old center has three points in four games this month after opening the season with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 contests in October.