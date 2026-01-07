Thompson scored a goal, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Thompson scored just 2:01 into the game, giving the Sabres a strong start. The 28-year-old forward has three goals and three assists over his last five contests, and he's been pretty consistent with nine tallies and seven helpers over his last 13 outings. For the season, Thompson is up to 21 goals, 38 points, 144 shots on net, 44 hits, 24 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 41 appearances in a top-line role.