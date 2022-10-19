Thompson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Thompson put the Sabres ahead 2-1 just 44 seconds into the second period. It had been a quiet start to the year for one of last season's breakout stars, as the goal was his first point in three contests. The big center has added six shots on net and a plus-1 rating so far, and his seven-year, $50 million extension signed in August should keep him locked into a top-six role.