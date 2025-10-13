Thompson scored a goal on five shots in a 3-1 defeat to Colorado on Monday.

Thompson was the lone bright spot for the Sabres, who are now 0-3-0 to start the 2025-26 campaign. While the 27-year-old center has just one goal to show for his efforts, fantasy managers can be encouraged by the fact that he has put 18 shots on net over the three games this year. If he keeps shooting at that level, Thompson is going to start finding the back of the net more often.