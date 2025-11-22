Thompson recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Thompson has been on a tear of late and has scored in five straight games, as well as doing so in six of the Sabres' last seven contests. He's up to 11 goals and 20 total points across 21 games this season, and the 28-year-old center is firmly entrenched as one of the Sabres' most reliable offensive weapons. He's recorded over 65 total points in three of the last four seasons, and he looks on pace to surpass that mark again in 2025-26.