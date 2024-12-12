Thompson scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Thompson has five goals over five games in December, but his tally Wednesday was a little too late to save the Sabres from an eighth straight loss. The 27-year-old is at least productive even if the rest of the team has been lacking lately. The center is up to 16 goals, 23 points, 82 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances in a top-line role.