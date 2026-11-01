Thompson scored two goals on eight shots, including the game-winning goal on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Thompson extended his scoring surge after recording a hat trick and two assists against Anaheim on Thursday, giving him five goals over his last two appearances. The star center leads Buffalo with 10 goals this season, while his eight shots Saturday highlighted his ability to generate consistent scoring opportunities. He remains a premium fantasy option across all formats, as he has 17 points (10 goals, seven helpers), 63 shots and 19:26 TOI/G in 14 games so far this season.