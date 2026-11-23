Thompson scored two goals, including the game-winning power-play tally, on five shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Thompson broke the game open during the second period, scoring on a two-man advantage before adding another goal five minutes later. The center extended his goal streak to four games and reached 17 goals this season, continuing to provide Buffalo with its most consistent finishing presence. His combination of substantial shot volume, power-play deployment and scoring ability makes him a high-end fantasy option.