Thompson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Thompson tied the game midway through the third period with his fifth goal of the season, extending his productive start to the campaign. The 28-year-old center has been a consistent shooting threat, taking at least five shots in five of his nine games and at least four in all but two. With nine points in nine games to start the season (five goals, four assists), he should continue to drive the Sabres' offense while offering an excellent fantasy floor due to his scoring prowess, playmaking ability and high shot totals.