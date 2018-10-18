Sabres' Tage Thompson: Seeking first point
Thompson has yet to crack the scoresheet as a member of the Sabres.
Thompson was part of the return for Ryan O'Reilly, and improves the Sabres forward depth, but he still hasn't made an impact offensively. He's playing on the third line, but more importantly, he's getting plenty of power-play ice on the second unit. The 20-year-old has much more room to grow, and if he continues to receive quality minutes, he'll break through and prove why he was chosen in the first round of the 2016 draft.
