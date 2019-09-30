Sabres' Tage Thompson: Sent to minors
Thompson was assigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.
Thompson spent the bulk of 2018-19 with the Sabres, although he only scored 12 points in 65 contests. The 21-year-old will start the season in Rochester, and will no doubt be one of the first options for a call up should injuries strike.
