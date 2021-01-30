Thompson is expected to skate on the Sabres' first line during Saturday's game versus the Devils, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Thompson has been a healthy scratch for Buffalo's last three contests, but he'll have a prime opportunity to produce Saturday, as he's expected to skate with Jack Eichel on the Sabres' first line and top power-play unit. The 6-foot-7 winger has picked up one assist through four games this campaign.
