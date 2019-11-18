Thompson suffered an upper-body injury against Chicago on Sunday that will cause him to miss 3-5 weeks.

Thompson was making his 2019-20 NHL debut Sunday and lasted just 6:59 before getting hurt. The Sabres are desperately thin at forward due to a bevy of injuries, which could open the door for Jean-Sebastien Dea or Andrew Oglevie to earn a promotion to the big club. Once cleared to play, Thompson will likely head back down to the minors.