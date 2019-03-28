Thompson was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Acquired in a trade with the Blues when the free-agency signing period opened in July of 2018, Thompson has been trusted with a modest amount of time on the power play (00:52) in a Sabres uniform, but the second-year skater is only at seven goals and five assists to go with a minus-22 rating through 65 top-level games this season. Furthermore, with just one point (an assist) since February, it's clear that Thompson needs to regain his confidence, so he'll aim to do that against weaker competition starting with Friday's game against AHL Laval.