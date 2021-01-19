Thompson is not dressed for Tuesday's game against the Flyers and is a healthy scratch.
Thompson hasn't done much over the season's first three games, recording a single assist while skating just 13:26 on Monday against Philadelphia. It'll be interesting to see how long the 26th overall pick in 2016 remains out of the lineup. Thompson's next chance to get back into game action is Friday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Bumped down lineup•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Healthy ahead of training camp•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Lands three-year extension•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Out 5-to-6 months•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Still a few weeks from returning•
-
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Designated for injured reserve•