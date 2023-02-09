Thompson (upper body) skated on Thursday and is expected to participate in practice Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Thompson was injured early last week but still managed to see 11:31 of ice time Feb. 1 before leaving the game. The mandated break and All-Star break has helped and he could return Saturday versus Calgary, Thompson has 34 goals and 34 assists in 50 games as he has tied his career best in points, set last season in 78 contests.