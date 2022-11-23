Thompson scored a goal on eight shots and added three helpers in Tuesday's overwhelming 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Thompson had yet another spectacular outing in 17:41 of ice time as he led his team to victory by scoring Buffalo's sixth goal of the game at the 6:39 mark of the third period. The 25-year-old winger is coming off a 68 point campaign last season, and is on pace to significantly surpass those numbers this year with 26 points in his first 19 outings.