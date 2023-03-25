Thompson (undisclosed) will be in the Sabres; lineup Saturday versus the Islanders, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Thompson was a game-time decision and the Sabres went until the last minute before deciding that he was well enough to play. Thompson was injured Friday night versus New Jersey. He has a two-game goal scoring streak on the line. Thompson has 44 goals and 89 points in 71 games this sesaon.