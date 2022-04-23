Thompson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.
The 24-year-old breakout star isn't slowing down with the Sabres long eliminated from the playoffs. Thompson has multiple points in three straight games and an active six-game point streak, and with two contests remaining on the schedule he sits three goals shy of 40 for the season, and three points short of 70.
