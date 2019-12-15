Sabres' Tage Thompson: Still a few weeks from returning
Thompson (upper body) is at least a few weeks away from making a return, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.
Thompson was initially given a three to five week recovery timeline after being injured Nov. 17. We are nearly four weeks in, but Head Coach Ralph Krueger says that Thompson is a few weeks away from his next assessment. He was injured in his season debut, and it looks like it will end up keeping him on the shelf for seven weeks if not longer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.