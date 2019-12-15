Thompson (upper body) is at least a few weeks away from making a return, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.

Thompson was initially given a three to five week recovery timeline after being injured Nov. 17. We are nearly four weeks in, but Head Coach Ralph Krueger says that Thompson is a few weeks away from his next assessment. He was injured in his season debut, and it looks like it will end up keeping him on the shelf for seven weeks if not longer.