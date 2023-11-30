Thompson (upper body) is progressing well but remains week-to-week, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

"Hopefully he's on the shorter end of the timeline but still a little ways away. But definitely in a good spot," general manager Kevyn Adams said when asked about Thompson's status. It's unlikely he'll be available in the near term. When Thompson begins practicing again, his timeline should become clearer. Adams added that the 26-year-old center's absence is likely to be less than two months. Thompson was injured Nov. 14.