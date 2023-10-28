Thompson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.
Thompson briefly put the Sabres ahead 2-1 in the first period with his third tally over the last two games. The 25-year-old sputtered early in the season, but he's managed four goals and one helper through eight outings. The center has added 34 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-4 rating while playing in his usual top-line role.
