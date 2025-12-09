Thompson scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Thompson hadn't scored since his six-game goal streak ended Nov. 26 in Pittsburgh. He was limited to one helper over his last six outings. The 28-year-old is now at 13 goals, 23 points, 104 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-14 rating through 29 appearances this season. While he remains in a top-line role, his recent tendency for streaky offense could frustrate his fantasy managers.