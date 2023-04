Thompson suffered a hip pointer March 24 versus New Jersey, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Thompson missed four of the Sabres' last 10 games and muddled through the other six, as he managed three goals and two assists. The talented forward ended the season a career high 47 goals and 47 assists, including 20 tallies with the man advantage. He will be 100 percent for the start of training camp in September.