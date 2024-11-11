Thompson (lower body) won't return to Monday's matchup against Montreal.

Thompson logged 6:49 of ice time in Monday's game prior to his exit. He scored on his only shot in the first period against the Canadiens to extend his point streak to four games. Thompson has four goals and one assist during that span. Thompson has accounted for 11 goals and 18 points in 16 appearances this season. An update on his status should come before Thursday's contest against the Blues.