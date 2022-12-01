Thompson notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Thompson set up Jeff Skinner on the goal that put the Sabres ahead 4-1 midway through the second period. The helper was Thompson's 17th point in 14 outings in a highly productive November. The 25-year-old is proving last year wasn't a fluke, and he looks like he's got a chance to return good value on a seven-year, $50 million contract extension he signed in the summer. For the season, Thompson has 14 goals, 15 helpers, 10 power-play points, 104 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances.