Watch Now:

Thompson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Thompson took a beating Tuesday, suffering a lower-body injury in the first period that he was able to bounce back from. In the second, he took a shot off the wrist, and that was enough to take him out of the game for good. He'll be day-to-day until the Sabres provide another update on his status.

More News