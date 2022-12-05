Thompson scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Thompson has multiple points in three of the four outings during his current streak. The 25-year-old has three goals and five helpers in that span as he continues an excellent follow-up to last year's breakout campaign. He's up to 16 goals, 18 assists, 13 power-play points, 112 shots and a plus-4 rating in 25 appearances. As it stands, the sequel may be better than the original here -- Thompson is in the plug-and-play area among forwards.