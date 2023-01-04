Thompson recorded three goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Thompson helped open the scoring with a slick backhand pass that Alex Tuch buried in the first period. The 25-year-old Thompson would then score three of the Sabres' next four goals, including the overtime winner to finish off the hat trick. It's already Thompson's third hat trick of the season, as he's now third in the league with 55 points (30 goals, 25 assists) through 36 games. Thompson has emerged as an elite scoring option in his sixth NHL season.