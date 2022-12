Thompson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Thompson put the Sabres ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 25-year-old has scored in four straight games, though this was his single-point performance in that span. He's racked up 12 goals and nine helpers through nine outings in December, giving him 26 goals, 50 points, 146 shots and a plus-12 rating through 32 contests overall. He looks set to shatter his 68-point career year from last season.