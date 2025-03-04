Thompson scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Thompson had gone three games without a point prior to Monday. The 27-year-old has matched his 71-game goal total from last season (29), putting him on the brink of a return to the 30-goal level. He's also contributed 23 assists, 167 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-4 rating over 53 outings this season. Returning to a near-point-per-game pace is encouraging, but Thompson is also shooting a career-high 17.4 percent, so there is a mild concern here with sustainability down the stretch.