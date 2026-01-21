Thompson scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Thompson was limited to 13:33 of ice time, but considering his goal gave the Sabres a 4-0 lead early in the second period, that was likely to give him some rest. He took a total of 20 shifts, which suggests an injury wasn't in play. Thompson has six goals and eight helpers over 10 outings in January, and he's at 26 goals, 51 points, 172 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 49 appearances this season.