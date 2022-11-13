Thompson scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

He stripped David Pastrnak of the puck inside the Buffalo blue line, powered around David Krejci and then slid the biscuit under Keith Kinkaid's left pad. Thompson is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak and a three-game, four-goal streak. The big man has 19 points, including 11 goals, in 15 games this season. Those 19 points put Thompson in a six-way tie for ninth in NHL scoring.