Thompson collected three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The Sabres' top line of Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch accounted for all the team's offense on the night, with Thompson posting his second straight three-point effort after he recorded a hat trick against the Lightning on Thursday. The 25-year-old has emerged as a superstar this season, and through 57 games he sits one tally shy of his first career 40-goal campaign and two points short of 80, tying Thompson for fifth in scoring in the league with Matthew Tkachuk behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov and David Pastrnak.