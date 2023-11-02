Thompson tallied a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Thompson notched an assist on Brandon Biro's tally in the first period and Owen Powers' in the third before adding a goal of his own later in the frame, beating Samuel Ersson with a wrister to extend Buffalo's lead to 4-2. The 26-year-old Thompson now has points in four straight games, totaling four goals and four assists in that span, after he was held to just one point in his first six contests this season.