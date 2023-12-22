Thompson scored an even-strength goal on five shots while adding two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

All his points came in the final two frames as the Sabres blew open what had been a 3-2 game after the first period. Buffalo's top line of Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner combined for three goals and 10 points on the night, but the multi-point performance was Thompson's first in nine games since he made his return from an upper-body injury. On the season, the 26-year-old center has nine goals and 19 points in 25 games -- somewhat disappointing numbers after his 2022-23 breakout, but Thompson has proven he can heat up in a hurry.