Thompson scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

He had a point in each period, with his tally and his first helper coming on the power play, but it wasn't enough in the face of a Colorado onslaught led by Nathan MacKinnon's five-point night. Thompson continues to build on last season's breakout, recording eight multi-point performances in the last 17 games and amassing 14 goals and 29 points over that red-hot stretch.